Jadon Sancho ends the season emphatically with key performance against Fulham



Jadon Sancho hasn’t been in the best of form this season, but against Fulham, he showed Erik Ten Hag just what he can bring to Manchester United next season.

Given that Man United have struggled to create much from the wings, Sancho finding his form has been one of the talking points of the season.

After a somewhat promising start to the term, being the first United player to score a Premier League goal, the 23-year-old took a lengthy leave of absence mid-season, to help him rediscover his best form.

He’s not there yet, but in the past two games, he has sparked into life, reminding United fans of just why the club paid over £73 million to pry him away from Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho performed well in United’s 4-1 mid-week hammering of Chelsea, with an assist to show for it.

He’s followed that up with an even more impressive performance against Fulham.

Playing the full 90 minutes, he garnered a decent 52 touches, with an 88% pass accuracy.

He attempted 6 dribbles and achieved a 50% success, along with a 50% success rate in ground duels.

In the final third, he made two key passes and created one big chance, including Wout Weghort’s missed sitter in the dying moments of the game.

Stats obtained from sofascore.com.

With Fulham having taken an early lead, his most important contribution, however, was his 39th-minute goal to bring United level and set the stage for Bruno Fernandes‘ eventual winning goal.

With his goal today being only his 6th Premier League goal of the campaign, Sancho will have much improvement to show next season.

On his current showing, though, United fans can be hopeful. And as the club begins preparation for the FA Cup final next week, Sancho will hope he’s done enough to convince Erik Ten Hag that he can help United bring home a second piece of silverware this season.







