Legendary Manchester United duo Phil Neville and David Beckham suffer new low with Inter Miami



Former Manchester United star Phil Neville has admitted that both he and the Inter Miami club hierarchy of which David Beckham is part of are angry with the team’s recent performances.

Inter Miami suffered a new low as they slumped to the bottom of Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference on Saturday following a 0-1 loss to CF Montreal.

A second-half goal from CF Montreal was enough to sink Inter Miami and compound their woes even further.

The loss on Saturday was Miami’s third consecutive defeat. Neville has only managed to win two of his last 12 games.

Miami was formed three years ago by Beckham.

Speaking after the game, Neville who is the head coach, gave his honest thoughts about the team’s current predicament and what went wrong for them.

The former United defender said, “They’re really angry. I’m angry.

“It’s a game we should be winning with the chances we created, the moments that we had. We had three or four incredible opportunities, and with a little more composure, we score goals.”

He added, “I never thought they caused us many problems. We have four games coming up in the next seven to 12 days so everyone has to be ready.”

This is the second time in recent weeks that Neville has gone into an angry outburst.

It seems like the pressure is getting to him.

Last week, he ripped into a reporter during his press conference after Miami’s 3-1 defeat at the hands of Orlando City.

Later on, Neville forgot the question he was asked and asked the reporter to repeat it.



Imagine an FA Cup Final programme, but 100% online!

With just a couple of clicks you could be reading the FA Cup final special edition of United Matchday Magazine, right here on your device. All the latest news, meet the teams, tactical preview, opinion, debate, transfer news, quiz and much more! Get yours now for just £3/$3.75 and

be in the know about everything in red!

