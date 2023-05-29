Manchester United have reserved No 7 shirt in order to win transfer race for Ousmane Dembele



A third-place finish secured in the Premier League and the chance to add another piece of silverware coming up, Manchester United under Erik ten Hag are certainly on the way back up.

But the Dutchman will be aware of the need to strengthen if his side are to take the next step and challenge for the league title and fight it out with the big boys in Europe.

And the addition of an elite goalscorer is the need of the hour after the Red Devils finished the season as the lowest goalscorers among the top six sides.

United need a goalscorer

The rumour mill seems to suggest that Tottenham talisman Harry Kane is the manager’s dream target while Serie A champ Victor Osimhen of Napoli is also on the list.

However, United are keeping backup options ready with El Nacional (via Football365) sensationally claiming that Ousmane Dembele of Barcelona could be a potential option.

The Frenchman’s current deal with the Catalan giants expires next summer and so far, negotiations over a new and improved deal have not amounted to anything much.

The 26-year-old is said to be “assessing the options he has on the table” with United and arch-rivals Liverpool “incredibly interested” in taking advantage of his “ridiculous” €50m release clause.

The World Cup winner is extremely versatile and can play on both flanks, as a centre-forward and even as a No 10 and his pace and ball carrying ability can prove quite devastating for opponents.

In 33 games across all competitions this season, Dembele has netted eight times while he has also chipped in with seven assists.

Liverpool vs United for Dembele

While the France international seems to be a “personal request of Jurgen Klopp”, United are reportedly offering him a sensational gift should he move to Old Trafford.

United are said to have “reserved the No.7” shirt, worn by legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham, for the former Borussia Dortmund star.

Dembele’s injury record still remains patchy and he has missed 17 games this season. It seems unlikely that a player Barca paid £130m for in the summer of 2017 would be allowed to leave for so less.

Sensational stories linking United to superstars are certainly on the rise and with the transfer window edging closer, fans will need to take such stories with pinch of salt.



Imagine an FA Cup Final programme, but 100% online!

With just a couple of clicks you could be reading the FA Cup final special edition of United Matchday Magazine, right here on your device. All the latest news, meet the teams, tactical preview, opinion, debate, transfer news, quiz and much more! Get yours now for just £3/$3.75 and

be in the know about everything in red!

