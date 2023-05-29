Manchester United source names three Premier League clubs interested in Scott McTominay



As the summer approaches, Manchester United are preparing for a busy transfer window. Incomings are expected but the window will also be important in the way of departures.

Several of United’s first-team stars are likely to leave Old Trafford.

One of these is Scott McTominay. The Peoples Person covered a report which detailed Newcastle’s admiration for McTominay.

Eddie Howe is a fan of the Scotland international and sees him as the perfect midfielder in his efforts to bolster his options in the middle of the park.

It was also relayed that McTominay is unhappy with his situation at United and has confided to those close to him that he intends to quit the Red Devils.

The Sun reports that United’s interest in Mason Mount will only serve to throw McTominay further down the pecking order.

As per The Sun, the United academy graduate is at a stage of his career where he wants to be a guaranteed starter every week and Mount’s signing may jeopardize this.

Already this season, Erik ten Hag has shown a clear preference for a midfield trio of Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes.

Mout’s possible arrival would limit McTominay even further.

The Sun claims that a club source revealed to them, “There are no shortage of clubs interested and although United are not necessarily keen to sell him, he is likely to try and push for a move to take the next step in his career.”

“Newcastle and West Ham are at the front of the queue but Brighton could also be looking to bring in a midfielder and think they could use European football to tempt some bigger names this summer.”

Brighton have secured Europa League football for the first time in the club’s history.

Roberto De Zerbi has repeatedly stated that Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo are set to get bigger moves in the next few weeks. This would leave space for McTominay to make a switch to The Amex.

