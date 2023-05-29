Manchester United target James Maddison will be the first to leave Leicester City



Rumoured Manchester United target James Maddison could be the first Leicester City player to leave the club following relegation from the Premier League.

The Peoples Person has previously covered reports saying that the club are interested in the midfielder, who can play on the left wing.

A versatile player who will attract many clubs after a decent individual campaign scoring 10 goals in all competitions.

It wasn’t enough to keep his club up after they were shockingly relegated on the season’s final day.

A couple of days ago, Ben Jacobs reported on Twitter that he will leave this summer as he looks to find his next club.

Expectation is James Maddison will leave Leicester even if they stay up. Newcastle and Spurs remain interested and have been for some time. #NUFC tried last summer. Whether Spurs advance anything will depend on new manager and sporting director.🦊 pic.twitter.com/s9F592r3Wo — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) May 27, 2023

It will no doubt be a hot race for the England international who will be keen to kick on now he has entered his prime. He is a very talented player who has caught the attention of many of the top Premier League clubs in recent years.

With Man United also showing an interest in Mount, the Leicester City midfielder could be seen as a perfect alternative who could be cheaper.

The Mirror has reported that Maddison will be one of the first players to leave the club this summer.

With Arsenal United and Newcastle all showing an interest in the player at some point in the season, it remains to be seen what will happen going into the summer market.

Kieran Maguire, an academic who heavily researches finance in football has recently posted a tweet showcasing where Leicester could struggle now they’ve been relegated.

The Tweet showcases that Leicester are seventh in Premier Leagues wages with teams who have all competed in Europe above them.

With relegation, it means they’re going to have to cut most of their squad to be a financially stable club in the Championship.

It would be simply impossible for all players to remain on the wages that they are now, meaning plenty of players will be leaving. United could be handed a boost with Maddison, who will be available for a cut-price deal.

Youri Tielemans who is leaving on a free transfer could also make his way to the red side of Manchester after previously being linked.

Ten Hag has some big decisions to make with how he wants to shape his squad for next season. It will no doubt be another busy summer for the manager who will want to make sure plenty of transfers are happening with the expectation of some players leaving.







