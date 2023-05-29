Manchester United target Mason Mount emotional after Chelsea vs Newcastle



Mason Mount left Stamford Bridge teary eyed and was consoled by teammates after walking around the pitch.

At the end of yesterday’s match, which resulted in a 1-1 draw between Chelsea and Newcastle, Mount was seen circling the stadium with teammates, looking emotionally out to the crowd.

He was later videoed back on the pitch, seeming to take in the empty stadium with melancholy and nostalgia.

Mount, 24, has been linked with a transfer to Manchester United over recent days.

The England international is yet to agree to a contract extension at boyhood club Chelsea, where his current deal expires in twelve months.

Liverpool, Arsenal and Bayern Munich have all been touted as interested parties, but David Ornstein of The Athletic stated that Mount would prefer a move to Old Trafford.

Mount – who has made 195 appearances for Chelsea, playing a key role in the Champions League victory two seasons ago – is one of the most underpaid players in the squad.

According to Spotrac, Mount earns £80,000 per week. In context, fellow Englishmen Ben Chilwell and Reece James bring home over two times and over three times this amount, respectively.

Raheem Sterling, the highest paid squad member, has a weekly salary of £325,000.

With such, Andy Mitten suggested on the Talk of the Devils podcast that fans should remain cautious over any transfer talk concerning Mount and United; agent gameplay is often at work behind speculation at this stage of the window.

Mount, whose father oversaw negotiations on behalf of his son, changed representatives recently, allowing Neil Fewings from Roof agency to take the reins of his contract standoff with Chelsea.

The scenes from yesterday, however, appear too candid to be an act made in hope of seeing a higher contract offer from Chelsea.

🚨 Mason Mount as he left the pitch being comforted by Ben Chilwell. #CFC pic.twitter.com/06s4xGVgDo — LONDONSFIRST™ (@LondonsFirst_) May 28, 2023

Fellow United target Alexis Mac Allister also left the pitch in an emotional state after Brighton and Hove Albion lost their final league fixture 2-1 to Aston Villa. Liverpool seem to be far in front of the pack in the race for the World Cup winner’s signature, with Roberto De Zerbi confirming that the Argentinian is set to depart Brighton in the upcoming window.

Chelsea allegedly value their academy graduate close to €75million, while United and other suitors view the player – who has struggled with injuries and form this season and has one year remaining on his contract – closer to the £45m mark. A compromise of £55m is thought to be on the cards, according to The Athletic.







be in the know about everything in red!

With just a couple of clicks you could be reading the FA Cup final special edition of United Matchday Magazine, right here on your device. All the latest news, meet the teams, tactical preview, opinion, debate, transfer news, quiz and much more! Get yours now for just £3/$3.75 and