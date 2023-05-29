Manchester United youngsters take part in international tournaments



Manchester United’s young academy stars enjoyed a long weekend in the Netherlands as the club’s u19s and u14s both finished in third place in their respective tournaments.

The u19s took part in the ICGT tournament in Uitgeest, North Holland where they came up against a range of international opponents.

First up was local side FC Uitgeest, who United dispatched with a 2-0 victory thanks to goals from Ashton Missin and Marc Jurado who added one from the penalty spot.

United then doubled their points with another 2-0 win over Dutch opposition Vitesse with goals from Omari Forson and Toby Collyer.

The final match of the group stage was against Greek outfit Panathinaikos to claim the top spot in the group. Mateo Mejia found the back of the net for the first time but it wasn’t enough as United fell to defeat 1-2.

As a result, United finished second in their group which gave them the rare experience of coming up against a Brazilian side in the semi finals. It proved to be a tough task though, as Palmeiras narrowly defeated United 0-1 before running out as the tournament winners.

United were given the chance to exact revenge against Panathinaikos in the third place match and skipper Marc Jurado made no mistake from the penalty spot again to clinch the 1-0 win for United.

Despite not picking up any silverware at the tournament as a team, Omari Forson did impress the on the right wing and was named in the team of the tournament.

United u14s were also in the Netherlands taking part in the Den Bosch International tournament.

United topped their group with two wins over AGF Aarhus from Denmark and hosts FC Den Bosch and a 0-0 draw with Israeli outfit Maccabi Petah Tikva.

The young reds then moved into the quarter finals where they took on Belgian side KV Oostende and moved past them with a 1-0 win.

Taking on another Belgian opponent in the semi-finals, Club Brugge gave United’s youngsters their first loss of the tournament with a 0-1 defeat.

United finished off the tournament with a 2-1 win over AGF Aarhus to secure third place.

More of United’s youngsters will be heading to the Netherlands next weekend as the u15s take part in the prestigious Marveld tournament.

