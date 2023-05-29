Manchester United’s improvement in Erik ten Hag’s first Premier League season was breathtaking



Manchester United were the second most improved side in the Premier League this season.

United’s 75-point haul was 17 points better than last term, an improvement beaten only by Newcastle United, who went from 49 to 71 points for a 22 point bump.

United’s points increase saw them move from 6th in the table to 3rd, where Newcastle moved from 11th to 4th, a 7-place increase.

Premier League points swings, from 21/22 to 22/23 seasons: Newcastle +22

Man Utd +17

Villa +16

Arsenal +15

Brentford +13

Brighton +11

Palace -3

Everton -3

Man City – 4

Leeds -7

Wolves -10

Spurs -11

Southampton -15

West Ham -16

Leicester -18

Liverpool -25

Chelsea -30 — Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) May 28, 2023

Aston Villa were other big improvers, with a net haul increase of 16 points over the previous campaign.

The biggest backward step was that of Chelsea, who notched an incredible 30 point deficit on 2021/22, which meant they dropped from 3rd to 12th despite a record spend approaching £600 million on new players and loans over the season.

They were followed by Liverpool, who were 25 points worse off than the previous season and dropped three places, from second to 5th.

However, if those two teams had got as many points as in 2021/22, United would still have pipped Chelsea by one point and clinched the fourth Champions League place behind Liverpool, who would have been Champions this season if they had got the 92 points they did last time out.

United’s 17 point improvement in Erik ten Hag’s first season is an incredible achievement, especially given the circumstances.

Ten Hag had to take over a club faced with a limited transfer budget compared to some of their rivals, Chelsea in particular.

Although United spent over £200 million on incoming transfers, they had just lost several players in Edinson Cavani, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Andreas Pereira and Jesse Lingard, all of whom needed to be replaced before any squad strengthening could begin.

The Dutchman also had to contend with an unsettled megastar in Cristiano Ronaldo, who spent the summer trying to orchestrate an escape from the club and refused to take part in the pre-season tour.

He then threw dynamite into the situation with a warts-and-all interview with Piers Morgan that left the club with no option than to terminate his contract. Ten Hag was given zero funds to replace him in the winter transfer window.

United also suffered a number of long-term injuries during the campaign including those to Donny van de Beek, Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez and Anthony Martial.

The ongoing issue of Mason Greenwood‘s criminal charges ruled him out for the entire season and questions over Jadon Sancho‘s mental condition led him to missing much of the season, too.

Added to that the distraction of the dog-and-pony show surrounding the club’s takeover and a campaign that saw United play more games than any other club in Europe’s top five leagues, and it becomes a minor miracle that the Red Devils ended their Premier League season with 75 points.







