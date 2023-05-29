Marcus Rashford wins Manchester United’s Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award for 2022/23



Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has won the club’s Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award for 2022/23.

Rashford received the most votes from supporters and beat the likes of Bruno Fernandes. Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro and Luke Shaw to the prize.

The deserved win for Rashford comes off the back of a stellar season in which the United man has notched an impressive 30 goals in all competitions for the Red Devils.

Rashford is the first player to manage 30 goals since the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson era.

The last person to manage such a feat was Robin van Persie, in the 2012/13 season when United last won the Premier League.

Rashford is also the first club academy graduate to win the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award since Ryan Giggs in 1998.

On top of winning the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year, Rashford was also named United’s Players’ Player of the Year winner.

Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year ✔️ #MUFC pic.twitter.com/alQWb9VFja — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 29, 2023

This is evidence of Rashford’s hard work and incredible ambition this term.

Last season, the 25-year-old arguably had the worst season of his United career. He only scored five goals in 32 appearances.

Under Erik ten Hag, the England international has been revitalized and has played some of his most fantastic football.

This season, Rashford scored his 100th senior United goal during a 1-0 win against West Ham when he found the back of the net with an incredible bullet header.

Beyond United, Rashford also enjoyed a stellar personal World Cup tournament with England.

Despite his playing time being limited by Gareth Southgate, Rashford scored three goals for the Three Lions and was his country’s joint-top scorer.

Certainly, a deserved achievement for Rashford!

