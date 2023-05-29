Thomas Frank provides Erik ten Hag with blueprint for success against Manchester City

Manchester United will bring the curtain down on their marathon season next week, with the small matter of the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

Erik ten Hag has enjoyed a strong first season in charge at Old Trafford, having secured Champions League football for next year, as well as winning the Carabao Cup.

An FA Cup win would elevate the campaign to an exceptional one and wound underline Ten Hag’s pedigree as an elite coach at the top level.

However, Pep Guardiola’s side will go into the game as favourites having blown away all before them in the second half of the season, to win the Premier League with relative ease.

Furthermore, City are on course for the Treble, having reached the Champions League final for just the second time in their history.

United will be desperate to stop City scooping the big three trophies and repeating the unique feat achieved by Sir Alex Ferguson‘s side in 1999.

Despite their excellent form, City failed to win their last two Premier League games, drawing to Brighton and losing to Brentford on the last day of the season.

Brentford’s win meant Thomas Frank’s side won both their fixtures against City this campaign, the only side to do so.

As reported by 90min.com, speaking in his post match press conference, Frank shared the secrets to his side’s success.

“It is very clear this is the best offensive team in the world so you need to defend very well. We managed to defend very well but not only in the low block, I think you could see today we were brave with high pressure throughout the game.

“I think that’s a big thing. I think if you only defend with a low block, you will struggle,” explained Frank.

The Brentford boss also said his side had to be brave in their approach and make sure they were alive at set pieces to give them the best chance for success.

“That braveness, which I love about my team, I love that. Set pieces are also pretty important,” said Frank.

United are not famed for their goals from set pieces this season, having scored just 12 times from dead ball situations, but it will surely be something Ten Hag has his eye on for next week.