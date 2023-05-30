Adrien Rabiot certain to leave Juventus with Manchester United eyeing Bosman deal



In his first season as Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has guided the club back to the Champions League and ended the club’s long wait for silverware.

He has done all this despite the injury crisis that affected his midfield which saw four player suffer long-term injuries while their only defensive midfielder was suspended on three separate occasions.

Christian Eriksen missed 16 games, Scott McTominay was out for 15 games while Donny van de Beek last player for the club back in January.

United need another classy midfielder

Add loan signing Marcel Sabitzer‘s knee injury which has ruled him out for the season and it is clear to see that a new versatile midfielder is the need of the hour.

United have been heavily linked with a move for Juventus’ out-of-contract star Adrien Rabiot in the summer after coming close to sealing his signature last year.

Goal have reported that the Frenchman’s time in Turin is set to end despite the Old Lady’s best attempts at trying to keep a hold of him.

United and Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are set to battle for the 28-year-old with Ten Hag already initiating contact with the versatile playmaker.

“Barring sensational twists, therefore, it will go exactly like this. With different stories and nuances. For example, Juve would have loved to keep Rabiot. Which, however, travels towards other ambitions.

“It is no mystery that Manchester United, already on the spot a year ago, recently tested the ground again. Sponsors: Ten Hag. Exploratory contacts, yes, but which could lead to something more substantial soon.

Rabiot to United on the cards

“Without underestimating potential other moves, see the poll (shy, to date) proposed by Bayern Munich,” the report stated.

Why Ten Hag has kept on pursuing Rabiot is clear to see. He has enjoyed his career-best season in terms of goal involvements — 11 goals and six assists in 47 games across all competitions.

He can play as the defensive pivot if required while he excels as the No 8 in the two-man system and he also brings the ability to progress with the ball and make late runs into the box, something Ten Hag wants from his midfielder.

The fact that he is available on a free makes it even more enticing from United’s perspective considering the uncertainty surrounding the club’s takeover and subsequent budgetary allocation.



Imagine an FA Cup Final programme, but 100% online!

With just a couple of clicks you could be reading the FA Cup final special edition of United Matchday Magazine, right here on your device. All the latest news, meet the teams, tactical preview, opinion, debate, transfer news, quiz and much more! Get yours now for just £3/$3.75 and

be in the know about everything in red!

