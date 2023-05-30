Anthony Martial ruled out of FA Cup final

Anthony Martial has been ruled out of Saturday’s FA Cup final against Manchester City.

The Frenchman suffered a hamstring strain during the Red Devil’s final match of the Premier League season on Sunday.

As tweeted by reliable reporter Laurie Whitwell, scans have now revealed a muscle tear which puts the forward out of contention.

This injury is Martial’s sixth of the season, a campaign during which his availability has caused huge problems for Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman was forced to draft Wout Weghorst in on loan in January, with Burnley player subsequently starting twenty consecutive games for United.

As reported by The Peoples Person, Weghorst will not be signed on a permanent basis, with his lack of quality seeing him score just two goals in all competitions.

His gametime was dramatically increased by Martial’s constant struggles for fitness, with this latest blow coming just before the biggest match of Man United’s season.

Ten Hag has the chance to end his first season at Old Trafford with two trophies to go with his third-place finish.

There is also the matter of defending the exclusivity of United’s historic 1999 treble by denying City an FA Cup.

Matters have been made more difficult with Martial’s injury, as the 27-year-old was all but guaranteed to start at Wembley, given he is the only serviceable striker in the squad.

It is a bitter pill to swallow, but is unlikely to have caused much surprise among the fanbase.

Martial has missed 57 games through injury in the last three season, and last completed a full 90 minutes in January 2021.







