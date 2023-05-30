Antony’s Europa League tie-winning strike against Barcelona wins Man United’s Goal of the Season award



Manchester United winger Antony’s goal against Barcelona has won the club’s Goal of the Season award.

Antony’s sensational strike at Old Trafford in the Europa League second-leg playoff game against the Blaugrana saw United go through to the Round of 16.

The first leg which took place at Camp Nou, ended in a 1-1 draw.

The Red Devils hosted Barcelona for the return fixture at a bouncing Old Trafford and ran out 3-2 winners and 4-3 on aggregate.

Antony’s goal was among ten classy finishes that were up for the Goal of the Season award.

Fans were allowed to vote and Antony’s strike narrowly won.

Jadon Sancho‘s goal against Liverpool, when the Red Devils beat their bitter rivals at Old Trafford, came in a close second.

Alejandro Garnacho’s last-gasp winner at Fulham’s Craven Cottage ranked in third position.

Marcus Rashford‘s effort against Burnley in the Carabao Cup, when he ran the length of the pitch before driving the ball behind the back of the net with a powerful finish rounded off the top four.

While the nature and quality of the goal are undoubtedly huge factors when deciding, it’s obvious that the emotions surrounding the goal also influence the final choice.

Antony’s left-foot strike was an electrifying moment in United’s season.

The Brazilian took to social media to react to winning the award.

Antony wrote, “On my first season, winning the Goal of The Season Award… I’m very happy.

“A year of many leanings, but also of many achievements!

“Thank you to everyone at Manchester United and all the fans that supported us this season!”

Antony is currently recovering from an injury as he aims to be fit for United’s FA Cup final clash against Manchester City on Saturday.







