Benjamin Pavard open to leaving German Champions Bayern Munich

With the transfer window fast approaching, clubs across Europe are plotting their summer spend.

Manchester United are one of the clubs expecting a busy transfer window with plenty of incomings and outgoings on the cards.

Erik ten Hag is hoping for reinforcements that will allow him to build the foundation for a title charge next season.

As reported by The Peoples Person, one player linked with increasing the quality at Old Trafford is World Cup-winning full-back Benjamin Pavard.

Ten Hag is believed to be looking to upgrade his options at right-back and the Frenchman could be emerging as a viable option.

As reported by Sky Sports, Pavard has told Bayern Munich that his wish is to leave the German Champions in the summer.

Pavard’s contract runs out in 2024 but he is pushing for a move in the upcoming transfer window.

Bayern, who are typically savvy in the market, are expected to agree to the sale to avoid losing him on a free transfer next summer.

Should United decide Pavard is their man, they will face competition for his signature with Barcelona reportedly circling.

The 27-year-old made his move to Bayern after winning the World Cup for France in 2018.

Since then he won the Bundesliga four times on the bounce, as well the coveted Champions League crown in the COVID season of 2020.

No doubt Pavard would be seen as an upgrade for Ten Hag, who has flip-flopped between Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot at right-back this season.

United’s summer budget is still an unknown due to the ongoing sales process of the club initiated by the Glazer family back in November.

Ten Hag will be desperate for a conclusion to the sale in order to get some clarity on the funds he has available to him in the market.







be in the know about everything in red!

With just a couple of clicks you could be reading the FA Cup final special edition of United Matchday Magazine, right here on your device. All the latest news, meet the teams, tactical preview, opinion, debate, transfer news, quiz and much more! Get yours now for just £3/$3.75 and