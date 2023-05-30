Bruno Fernandes on Benfica’s Goncalo Ramos: “He has the qualities to play for Manchester United”



Manchester United’s on-pitch captain Bruno Fernandes has stated that international teammate and club target Gonçalo Ramos is ready to join him at Old Trafford.

Ramos, 21, enjoyed a magnificent breakthrough season at Benfica, scoring 26 goals in 46 appearances in all competitions and lifting the Primiera Liga.

The young striker managed to oust Cristiano Ronaldo from Portugal’s starting lineup during the World Cup, repaying Fernando Santos’ faith by scoring a hattrick against Switzerland.

United have been strongly linked with the 21-year-old as the club urgently search for a top striker to give Erik ten Hag.

Anthony Martial scored six goals in the Premier League this season and will soon be the club’s only senior centre forward, with Wout Weghorst’s uninspired six-month loan spell unlikely to be extended.

Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic stated that United have initiated a dialogue with Benfica as the transfer window looms on the horizon.

Speaking to Sport TV, Fernandes was asked about where he sees his young teammate in terms of his level and immediate future.

“Gonçalo has all the attributes to play in the Premier League, he is very intense, presses very well and is very good inside the box,” Fernandes said, quoted via A Bola.

“He surprised me in the national team, not only me but also the rest of his teammates.

“Physically he is strong, he is still young and he will improve. If he continues to work as he has been doing, I think he has the potential to be one of the best strikers in the world, but he needs to go to a more competitive league to prove it.”

When asked about his capabilities to potentially lead the line for United, Fernandes added:

“We can always use the best here, whether it’s Goncalo or another player.

“I think he has got all the qualities to play in the Premier League, and when I say the Premier League I also mean Manchester United.

“I think he can become a great player in the next few years, but it’s not in my hands to be sporting director yet. When it is I will make those decisions.”

