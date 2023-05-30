Declan Rice: Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel has had a phone call with Man United target



Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel had a phone call with West Ham captain and Manchester United target Declan Rice.

United are keen on signing Rice this summer, with Erik ten Hag plotting to bring in midfield reinforcements.

Last week, Sky Sports reported that Ten Hag is an avid admirer of Declan Rice and the United boss wants to sign him alongside English duo Harry Kane and Mason Mount.

The Peoples Person covered a report which indicated that Arsenal are in pole position to sign Rice.

Rice is also prepared to let all other interested parties know that he favours a transfer to Arsenal over all other possible destinations.

But Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg states that Bayern Munich have Rice on their radar.

Already, the Bundesliga champions have started making moves to sign the 24-year-old.

Plettenberg says, “There was a phone call with Tuchel a few days ago.”

“Been told it was a good talk. Both appreciate each other.”

“Rice is open to join Bayern and Tuchel. Bayern Munich want to intensify their efforts now.”

Plettenberg adds, “He’s still a transfer target. But time is running as he could sign for Arsenal.”

As per Sky Germany, Rice has a gentleman’s agreement with West Ham that he can leave in the next few weeks if the price is right.

Recently, The Daily Mail reported that a fee of around £100million would be enough to tempt West Ham into letting their skipper leave.

That many clubs are interested is advantageous to West Ham, who will have a bidding war on their hands.

