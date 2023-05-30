From Portugal: Manchester United target Diogo Costa may have played final game for Porto



Porto goalkeeper and Manchester United target Diogo Costa may have played his last game for the Liga Portugal giants.

The Premier League is Costa’s most likely destination according to the Portuguese media.

Costa has been a long-standing target for United, with doubts mounting over David de Gea‘s suitability for Erik ten Hag’s brand of football.

Yesterday, The Peoples Person covered a report which detailed Erik ten hag’s comments that a new goalkeeper is needed.

Ten Hag revealed that modern football demands a modern goalkeeper capable of playing out from the back – this is something De Gea struggles with.

Costa excels at playing with his feet and distributing. He is also adept at claiming crosses and commanding his box.

The Porto shot-stopper is widely seen as someone who can elevate United’s performance levels.

A Bola reports that Costa’s “cycle” at Estádio do Dragão is coming to an end.

The 23-year-old is expected to take the next step of his career in the Premier League, with Manchester United the most interested party.

United, as per A Bola, are willing to pay Costa’s €75m release clause. It may become a reality that the Porto man will join his Portuguese compatriots Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot at the Theatre of Dreams.

A Bola relays that it’s likely Costa said his goodbyes after Porto’s game against V. Guimarães, given his emotional state and facial expressions.

He is represented by Jorge Mendes, who has extensive connections in the English football scene. Mendes was recently asked about his clients and whether any of them are preparing to make high-profile moves this summer.

The superagent said, “I am sure very important movements and deals will happen this summer. I can’t reveal which ones… even if some of them have been already discussed.”

Jorge Mendes when asked about his clients for summer transfer window: “I am sure very important movements and deals will happen this summer”. 🚨👀 #transfers “I can’t reveal which ones… even if some of them have been already discussed”, the Portuguese agent added. pic.twitter.com/nCsVMygExH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 29, 2023

Costa certainly fits the bill!

