Manchester United could seek to reunite Erik ten Hag and Mohammed Kudus in the summer



Manchester United are eyeing an elite goalscorer in the summer transfer window to reduce the burden on Marcus Rashford‘s shoulders.

The Mancunian, who picked up two club awards on Monday, was the only player to register double digit goals in the Premier League and became the first player in a decade to hit 30 goals in a season.

Manager Erik ten Hag has publicly spoken out against the club’s lack of help during the winter window and he urged the club to not repeat the same mistake this summer.

United’s striker search

Tottenham record goalscorer Harry Kane and Serie A champion Victor Osimhen of Napoli are the primary targets but the Red Devils know how difficult it is to negotiate with the chiefs of both clubs.

A backup list has also been prepared in case and among other names, Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus also finds a mention.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT that Ten Hag could be interested in a reunion with the Ghanaian considering his impressive personal stats this season and his versatility.

“The other name that keeps coming up, and he’s not an out and out striker, is Mohammed Kudus at Ajax, a player that Erik ten Hag knows well,” the reporter was quoted as saying.

The 22-year-old has scored 18 times and assisted a further six in 42 games across all competitions and he was the club’s top scorer in a difficult campaign.

Kudus could solve multiple issues

The Ghana international can play as a centre-forward, in all midfield positions and out on the wings with Ten Hag a big fan of his positional versatility.

He could potentially plug multiple gaps in the squad when required and is valued at €30million according to Transfermarkt.

It was Ten Hag who signed Kudus from Nordsjaelland back in 2020 for only €9million. His deal with the Dutch giants expires in 2025 and they will be looking to extract as much money from his sale as possible.

Jennifer Mendelewitsch, Kudus’ agent, was quoted as saying that her client would be best served leaving Ajax in the summer and it has been previously reported that his dream destination would be the Premier League.



