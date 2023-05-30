Manchester United have been made aware of Christian Pulisic’s situation as summer transfer in the works



Manchester United have been given vital information about Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic, who is set to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

United are on the hunt for attacking reinforcements and especially a striker.

The Red Devils have already been linked with moves for the likes of Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, Dusan Vlahovic, Goncalo Ramos and Rasmus Hojlund.

According to ESPN’s Mark Ogden, Juventus are leading the race to sign Pulisic.

Mauricio Pochettino’s appointment has not changed the Chelsea board’s mind about selling the USMNT superstar.

Ogden reports, “Juventus are leading the race to sign Christian Pulisic, sources told ESPN, with Chelsea prepared to offload the United States forward for a £20 million fee this summer.

“A number of clubs have been approached about the prospect of signing Pulisic, with sources telling ESPN that Manchester United, Newcastle, Napoli, AC Milan and Galatasaray have all been made aware of the player’s likely fee and salary, which sees him earn £13m per year at Chelsea.

“Italian club Juve have emerged as the front-runners, despite their reluctance to match Pulisic’s Stamford Bridge pay deal.”

United would certainly not find it difficult to pay Pulisic’s wages.

This is not the first time United have been linked with a potential move for the 24-year-old.

Back in March, The Peoples Person reported that United were keeping tabs on the Chelsea man. It was also detailed that the 20-time English champions were considering a summer swoop for Pulisic.

Pulisic has one year remaining on his Chelsea contract.

Chelsea need to sell this summer to trim the size of their bloated squad and maintain adherence to Financial Fair Play regulations.



