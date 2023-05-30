Manchester United legend Edwin Van der Sar resigns from Ajax Chief Executive Officer job



Manchester United legend Edwin Van der Sar has resigned from his role as Chief Executive Officer of Ajax.

Van der Sar joined Ajax’s board in 2012 before being appointed CEO in 2016.

This season, the Eredivisie giants have endured a tumultuous time. They finished third in the league and missed out on the Champions League for the first time since 2009.

Ajax’s third-place finish was only enough for the Europa League play-offs.

This term, the club sacked former manager Alfred Schreuder, who was Erik ten Hag’s replacement.

John Heitinga took up Schreuder’s job.

In a statement released by Ajax, it has been confirmed that Van de Sar will transfer his duties to the Board of Directors from June 1, 2023 onwards.

The former goalkeeper has been requested to remain on board until August 1 to oversee a smooth transition.

Van der Sar said, “After almost eleven years on the board, I am done. We have experienced wonderful things together, but it has also been an incredibly tough period.”

“I am very grateful for the people I have met and worked with during my second career at Ajax, and what we have achieved and been through together. I feel the need to take some distance, to get some rest, and to do other things.”

“It doesn’t feel good to take decisions about the future of this wonderful club in the coming period. That is why I have decided to resign.”

Ajax Supervisory Board Chair Pier Eringa confirmed that Van der Sar was asked to say, but he resisted attempts to extend his stay at the club.

Eringa reiterated that the 2022/23 season should not define Van der Sar’s tenure at the Johan Cruyff Arena.







