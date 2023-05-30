Manchester United to focus on Mason Greenwood’s situation post the FA Cup final



Manchester United’s transfer priority for the summer window is adding goals to the squad with manager Erik ten Hag admitting that he needs another top striker.

In an interview with The Times, he pointedly remarked that the particular profile of player might either be an incoming transfer or someone from within.

United already have that talented striker in Mason Greenwood but the academy graduate had been suspended by the Red Devils last year following his arrest on charges of attempted rape, assault and coercive behaviour.

ETH has no say with regards to Greenwood’s reintegration

Ten Hag was posed the question by Henry Winter and while he did admit that the 21-year-old has the ability to occupy the striker’s position with considerable skill, it is not the Dutchman’s decision about whether to reintegrate him into the squad.

The aforementioned charges were dropped in February this year after key witnesses withdrew from the case and the club are currently in the middle of a full-scale internal investigation.

And now Simon Stone of the BBC has tweeted that United will deal with the future of the player once the season ends on June 3 after the FA Cup final.

“Once Saturday is out of the way, there will be a focus on the issue around Greenwood and how Man Utd deal with it,” he tweeted.

Greenwood remains suspended at the moment and The Peoples Person has reported on the progress of the player’s situation regularly.

Greenwood situation’s resolution post FA Cup final

The forward has interacted with his teammates and Ten Hag and even the club hierarchy during the middle of the investigation.

There will be considerable backlash from the women’s department at the club should he be reintegrated along with a large section of the fanbase.

There have been rumours that the player might be forced to quit United in a bid to kickstart his career with moves to China and Italy mooted.

United will need to tread carefully before arriving at a decision with their reputation at stake.



