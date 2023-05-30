Scott McTominay and Marcel Sabitzer likely to leave Manchester United in the summer



It is well-known that Manchester United will have a limited transfer budget to work with in the summer and the only way to increase it and remain within FFP regulations is to sell players.

The priority going into the summer is to buy a top-class goalscorer and most of the budget is expected to go into trying to address that glaring issue.

But Erik ten Hag also wants to add more quality to his midfield and for that to happen, a few changes are expected to take place.

McTominay and Sabitzer’s time up

As per talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook, academy graduate Scott McTominay is likely to be shown the exit door while loan signing Marcel Sabitzer is unlikely to find a permanent home at Old Trafford.

Ideally, United want a versatile and dynamic playmaker and someone who can effectively partner Casemiro and Mason Mount could be the perfect choice.

While Christian Eriksen has done a fantastic job, he has looked leggy recently and considering United are expected to compete on all four fronts next season, a bit more energy will be required.

Crook told GIVEMESPORT, “I would expect McTominay to move on, but I’m not sure they’re going to sign Sabitzer permanently.

“Eriksen, I think, looked a bit jaded towards the end of the season, so Mason Mount would bring a bit of freshness and energy.”

The Scot started the season strongly and even kept Casemiro out of the side for a few games but has not managed to come close to replicating that form during the season finale while injuries have also hampered his progress.

ETH wants Mount and Rabiot

There is plenty of interest for his services with Newcastle said to be willing to pay big to land him while the midfielder himself is said to be unhappy with the game-time he has received under Ten Hag and is ready to quit in order to play more.

As for the Bayern Munich man, he was brought in as cover for the Dane when he was sidelined with a long-term injury and while he has not done too badly, Bayern’s asking price seems a bit too much.

Sabitzer has made no secret of his desire to stay at the Theatre of Dreams but with the club eyeing the Chelsea star and a Bosman move for Adrien Rabiot, the Austrian’s time could be coming to a sad and premature end.



