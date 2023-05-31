Ander Herrera reveals what David de Gea has privately said on his Man United future



Former Manchester United star Ander Herrera has said that David de Gea is not worried about his Old Trafford future even as doubts mount over his status as starting goalkeeper ahead of next season.

Erik ten Hag recently did an interview and admitted that a new goalkeeper for United is on the cards.

The United boss reiterated that the nature of the current game is such that a modern goalkeeper that excels beyond simply shot-stopping is necessary.

There are huge question marks about other aspects of De Gea’s game.

When pressed about whether De Gea will be an undisputed starter next campaign, Ten Hag refused to guarantee this.

Herrera, who is a close friend of De Gea, spoke to Manchester United’s Scandinavian Supporters’ Club and revealed details of private communications he has held with his fellow Spaniard.

When asked if De Gea will stay with the Red Devils, Herrera responded affirmatively.

“I didn’t ask him if he’s going to sign a new contract, but I guess he’s going to do it. He cannot finish his time at Manchester United, even more so when he’s at a good age for a goalkeeper, when he has given the team victories in some moments of this season.

“So I have a lot of confidence in David. I speak with him almost every week, every month, and he’s not worried. He has so much confidence in himself and he’s going – I hope he’s going – to sign a new contract.

Herrera pinpointed De Gea’s mentality as a strength of his. The Athletic Bilbao midfielder remarked, “I like the way that he reacts after the mistakes. Always when he has a bad day, the next two or three games he makes the difference, and he makes some saves that gives you points.”

Herrera said that De Gea’s record speaks for itself – he has won the Premier League Golden Glove this season and holds the record for the United goalkeeper with the highest number of clean sheets.

He backed De Gea to remain at Old Trafford and continue making a difference and earn his side crucial points.







be in the know about everything in red!

With just a couple of clicks you could be reading the FA Cup final special edition of United Matchday Magazine, right here on your device. All the latest news, meet the teams, tactical preview, opinion, debate, transfer news, quiz and much more! Get yours now for just £3/$3.75 and