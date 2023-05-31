Fabrizio Romano confirms Diogo Dalot has signed new Manchester United contract

Diogo Dalot has signed a new contract with Manchester United, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed.

The right back has enjoyed a good start to life under Erik ten Hag, and began the season as the Dutchman’s undisputed first choice.

Contract talks have been ongoing for several months after United triggered a twelve-month extension clause back in December.

Dalot would have been free to negotiate a free transfer with a foreign club had they not done so.

But leaving is the last thing on the Portugal star’s mind now, with his stay now extended until 2028.

According to Romano, Ten Hag sees Dalot as a key member of his United squad going forward.

“Understand Diogo Dalot has signed new contract at Manchester United, here we go confirmed — official statement to follow,” tweeted the reliable reporter.

“New contract will be valid until June 2028. Ten Hag really wanted Dalot to stay as part of the project.”

Aaron Wan-Bissaka looked to have taken over as Ten Hag’s first-choice right back in recent weeks, with the former Crystal Palace man starting the vast majority of the Red Devils’ Premier League matches since January.

But with a new contract, Dalot is certain to be part of the manager’s plans, while Wan-Bissaka continues to be linked with a move away and only having one year remaining on his deal.

Man United are known admirers of Jeremie Frimpong, and may look to move the £50m 2021 signing on to free up space in the squad.

But equally likely is the notion that both Dalot and Wan-Bissaka have proven themselves as players under Ten Hag, with each fullback clearly coming along very well under the Dutchman’s tutelage.







