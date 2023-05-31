Harry Kane only interested in move to Manchester United should he leave Tottenham this summer

Manchester United’s pursuit of a world class striker is set to intensify in the coming weeks with the transfer window fast approaching.

Manager Erik ten Hag is in desperate to add some firepower to his attack as he plots United’s charge for next year’s Premier League crown. The one name heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford – and the Rolls Royce choice – is Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

Ten Hag has earmarked the England captain as his number one target to spearhead his attack next season. Reports have said the boss is “obsessed” with Kane.

The England captain has enjoyed another goal-laden campaign, chalking up 30 Premier League goals what was a poor season for Spurs, making the tally even more impressive.

Kane would bring a guarantee of goals to United’s frontline and provide the clinical edge they have been dearly lacking this year.

As reported by The Sun, Kane is keen on the switch and has no intention of leaving Spurs for anyone else but United.

The news will come as a major boost to Ten Hag, who would have expected competition to sign the England captain.

However, Tottenham and Daniel Levy are notoriously difficult to do business with and will settle for nothing short of their £100 million asking price.

Levy would prefer to sell his prized asset abroad but it seems as though Kane has his heart set on the Theatre of Dreams.

The striker’s Spurs deal runs out at the end of next summer and it’s claimed by The Sun he has told Levy he will walk away for free if he is denied his move to United.

Kane is desperate to end his career with a major trophy or two and is just 48 goals away from breaking Alan Shearer’s Premier League goal record of 260.

The Peoples Person doesn’t usually consider The Sun to be amongst the most reliable of sources, but there could be a ring of truth to this report and if the England man sees Old Trafford as the ideal place to achieve his goals, United should do everything in their power to make the deal happen.