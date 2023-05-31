Man United target David Raya could leave Brentford on a free transfer next summer



Brentford could risk losing Manchester United target David Raya on a free transfer next summer.

David de Gea could be leaving the club this summer after a possible new deal has not yet been signed.

It has been reported that the keeper has agreed to new terms but the club’s hierarchy is yet to confirm the extension.

Naturally, this means Erik ten Hag needs to consider a new starting goalkeeper, and with Tom Heaton and Dean Henderson’s futures undecided, United are lacking in numbers between the sticks.

David Raya has been linked numerous times to the club but his asking price is a step too far as reported by The Peoples Person.

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on where the Spanish international’s agent stands on the current situation.

He recently tweeted ‘EXCL — David Raya’s Futbol21Pro agent Jaume Munell: “If Brentford does not lower the price tag for David Raya this summer, we’ll be ready to leave as free agent in one year.”

‘Raya and his camp expect clarity over future after Brentford signed Flekken but still ask for £40m.’

Other clubs mulling over a potential bid for the goalkeeper include Tottenham Hotspur, who are expected to lose their regular starter Hugo Lloris this summer.

It is unclear whether Man United will pursue a deal for Raya, having prioritised signing a striker this summer.

A midfielder and a defender are also high on the list, but signing a goalkeeper will be up there at the top as the club will have limited options going into the next season.

Ten Hag will focus on the transfer situation after the FA Cup final this weekend, but with no clarity over the transfer budget, it is hard to predict what will happen.







