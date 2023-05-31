Manchester United place Benjamin Pavard at the top of centre-back shortlist



Manchester United remain interested in Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard.

Recently, The Peoples Person reported that he was open to leaving the German club this summer.

His contract runs out next summer which means there are limited options to sell him for a reasonable price.

Bayern could risk losing him on a free transfer if they are determined to keep him with the player unlikely to sign an extension.

Erik ten Hag is eager to sign a new right-back with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot sharing the role this season. Many players have been linked with a transfer to the club, most notably Jeremie Frimpong of Bayer Leverkusen.

However, Get French Football News (via L’Equipe) have hinted that he could be used as a centre-back at United.

The article states that the club “have placed the World Cup winner at the top of their shortlist of central defenders”. Pavard has played most of his career as a right-back but can operate in the centre of defence if required.

For Bayern Munich, since Thomas Tuchel’s arrival, he has often played in both roles proving that he can operate anywhere in the backline.

The article concludes by mentioning that the 27-year-old “is prioritising a move that would see him playing regularly as a centre-back, his favoured position”.

It would make sense to recruit someone who is adept at both roles and United have already been linked with a move for Ten Hag’s former protégé Jurrien Timber.

Even he can fulfill both roles. United currently have Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire as centre-backs with Luke Shaw filling in at times during the course of the campaign.

Ten Hag does need to remove some players from the squad in order to increase his summer transfer budget and stay on the safe side of financial fair play regulations.

It wouldn’t be unusual for Ten Hag to play a full-back at the heart of the defence considering his successful experiment with Shaw.

Versatility could play a huge part if the club are indeed serious about signing the French international.

The futures of Maguire and Lindelof currently remain up in the air while Wan-Bissaka has also been heavily linked with a move away.

Pavard is an option who could excel in United’s chase to win major trophies after already winning plenty in his career including the Champions League with Bayern and the World Cup in 2018 with France.



