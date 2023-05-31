Manchester United prepared to cut Anthony Martial loose in the summer



Manchester United finished the Premier League season in third place and thus confirmed their presence in next season’s Champions League group stage.

However, the season is not yet over as the FA Cup Final looms on June 3 and the chance to preserve the club’s legacy of being the only British club win the historic Treble.

A rampant Manchester City stand in the way and Erik ten Hag will be hoping for a superlative performance from his players at Wembley on Saturday.

Martial has under-performed yet again

One player who will not be taking part in that historic game is Anthony Martial with The Peoples Person confirming that the United No 9 has once again been ruled out through injury.

The Frenchman’s poor injury record coupled with his general lazy attitude while on the pitch should ideally mean the game against Fulham will be his last game in a red shirt.

The United boss trusted him after a fine pre-season and the 27-year-old has once again let down yet another United manager.

According to Football Insider, the former Monaco starlet will be let go should the Red Devils receive a satisfactory offer.

“Man United are happy to let Anthony Martial leave the club this summer, sources have told Football Insider. It is believed the Red Devils will hold out for the right fee for the 27-year-old – who is already in-demand as the 2022-23 campaign draws to a close.

“A well-placed source has told Football Insider that all parties consider a “parting of the ways” to be for the best,” the report added.

ETH looking to add more firepower and let go of Martial

Martial has managed nine goals and three assists and while he has impressed in a few games, those have been too few and far between and mostly the manager has not had the luxury of being able to count on him when needed.

The France international has suffered from a variety of injuries — hamstring, hip, back and Achilles — and has missed a total of 28 games during the season.

Fans have always been patient with regards to the Frenchman and have never allowed their support to waiver but he has rarely come close to fulfilling his immense potential during his eight-year stay at the club.

United will be looking to increase their summer transfer budget through player sales and Martial is valued at €15million as per Transfermarkt.

United will do well to get more than that for a player they paid €60million for back in 2015. Ten Hag has already spoken of his desire to add more firepower up front to support Marcus Rashford.



