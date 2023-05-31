Manchester United will go all out for Rasmus Hojlund if a big-money move for Harry Kane fails



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has spoken out about the need to add another top goalscorer after seeing his side create quite a few opportunities but struggle to put them away.

Marcus Rashford hit 30 goals in the campaign and was the only player to reach double-digits in terms of goals in the Premier League. The next best was Bruno Fernandes with 13 in all competitions.

The rumour mill seems to suggest Ten Hag will prefer to land either of Tottenham talisman Harry Kane or Serie A champion Victor Osimhen of Napoli.

United’s list of alternatives is headed by Hojlund

But due to the price tags involved and the difficulties associated with convincing either club to sell, the Red Devils are keeping a list of alternatives ready.

As per Football Insider, Atalanta starlet Rasmus Hojlund is seen as the perfect alternative should big-money moves for either Kane or Osimhen fail.

“Atalanta star Rasmus Hojlund features highly on the striker wanted list at Man United ahead of the summer window, sources have told Football Insider.

“A well-placed source has told this site that the 20-year-old is seen as an alternative to big-money deals for Tottenham’s Harry Kane or Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen,” the report added.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a fantastic debut campaign in Italy and has also grabbed eyeballs for his impressive displays for his national side.

The Dane has notched nine goals and four assists in 33 games across all competitions with 19 of them coming from the start.

The Denmark international scored five times in two Euro 2024 qualifiers against Finland and Kazakhstan, which further soared his credentials.

Hojlund has wowed United scouts throughout the season

The report also mentioned that United scouts have kept a close watch on his displays throughout the season and have been consistently left impressed.

Hojlund is young and hungry to improve and has reportedly mentioned that United are his dream club.

The FC Copenhagen academy graduate arrived in Bergamo for just under £15million in 2022 and reportedly earns a wage of just under £11,000-a-week on his Atalanta contract, which runs until June 2027.

He is valued at €35million according to Transfermarkt but Atalanta will be aiming to earn close to double that considering the calibre of clubs interested in their star striker.



Imagine an FA Cup Final programme, but 100% online!

With just a couple of clicks you could be reading the FA Cup final special edition of United Matchday Magazine, right here on your device. All the latest news, meet the teams, tactical preview, opinion, debate, transfer news, quiz and much more! Get yours now for just £3/$3.75 and

be in the know about everything in red!

