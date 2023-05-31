Manchester United’s offloading policy under the scanner yet again as Anthony Elanga’s price slashed



On its own, Manchester United’s summer transfer budget is not expected to be as substantial as it was last summer and the club will need to sell well if they are to supplement that figure.

Erik ten Hag is desperate for additions across the board with a goalscorer his topmost priority with Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen among his preferred choices.

But a move for either is expected to cost a bomb and with other transfers in the pipeline, a fair few might have to be offloaded to raise enough funds in order to support the manager in the market.

One player who has simply not been used enough by the Dutchman and seems to be on his way out is Anthony Elanga.

Elanga on his way out

The Swede, who made his debut under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and shone under interim-boss Ralf Rangnick, has started only seven times across all competitions this season and managed to chip in with two assists.

The academy graduate can play all across the frontline and on the wings and was highly-rated during his academy days but he has simply not impressed the current United boss enough.

According to The Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils are even considering lowering his price to ensure the player leaves in the summer.

“Manchester United have halved their asking price for winger Anthony Elanga to £10million.

“United had initially intended to loan Elanga, 20, next season but his peripheral status has convinced the power brokers to consider offers for the Swede.”

The Sweden international is valued at €25million as per Transfermarkt and his United deal expires in 2026. There is no way the club should take such a big hit on his value.

This has been a major problem for the club since Sir Alex Ferguson retired — they have simply failed to extract as much money as possible from outgoings unlike their main competitors.

United just cannot sell players for a decent fee

Liverpool and Chelsea have kept selling well while Manchester City sold four of their Academy graduates to Southampton for a combined £38,500,000, none of whom were established first-teamers at the time nor were they international players.

United cannot afford to be this lax, especially in a summer where they are expected to sell well in order to raise as much money as possible to help Ten Hag.

Elanga was being monitored by the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona and Everton to name a few with many more tracking his situation and United should try and extract as much money as possible if they do decide to sell him outright.

There were even calls to send him out on loan and allow him to regain his form and confidence considering his potential but Ten Hag might have other ideas.



