Mason Mount agrees personal terms with Manchester United



Chelsea’s Mason Mount has agreed personal terms with Manchester United amid interest from the club.

Erik ten Hag is in desperate need of a midfielder and could take a deeper dive into the Premier League.

Last summer, Frenkie de Jong was top of the shortlist but a move did not happen with it looking unlikely that he will consider an exit from Barcelona this summer either.

Man United have looked elsewhere already this summer with Mateo Kovacic also linked with a move up north.

According to The Telegraph, Mount has agreed on personal terms with United with the midfielder set to leave Chelsea this summer.

The article also claims that the club are now expected to sign the 24-year-old in the upcoming transfer window.

Arsenal and Liverpool were also interested but United look to have pulled firmly ahead in the race.

He will make an excellent contribution to Erik ten Hag’s midfield with last summer’s signings Casemiro and Christian Eriksen excelling already.

Fred and Scott McTominay could be leaving amid interest from Fulham and Newcastle respectively.

During the final Premier League outing of the summer, the Mason Mount was seen in an emotional state as he appeared to bid farewell to the fans.

He has been at Chelsea from the academy level and has gone won the Champions League under Thomas Tuchel.

This season, it has been disastrous for everyone at the West London club after going through three managers and finishing in the bottom half of the table.

Without European competition, Chelsea will need to trim down a lot of their squad, which could provide a further advantage for United.







