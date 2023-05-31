On-loan Manchester United goalkeeper Matej Kovar wants to extend Sparta Prague stay



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag managed to guide his club back to the Champions League via a third-place finish in the Premier League and also has the chance to win his second trophy come June 3.

But the Dutchman will be aware of the increased expectations going forward and the need to strengthen across the board. He has already spoken about the need for the club to back him in the summer unlike what they did in January.

Most reports seem to suggest a striker is the topmost priority for the United boss while a midfielder and defender are also expected to be brought in with a few free agents already in the market.

United’s GK conundrum

Fans and pundits have pointed out the need to reinforce the goalkeeping position as well after the mistakes committed by long-term United keeper David de Gea.

Despite his contract ending, the club have so far not triggered the one-year extension and are instead close to agreeing a new long-term deal on substantially reduced wages.

Ten Hag is yet to sign off on it however and The Peoples Person has reported that the manager wants to add increased competition but due to budgetary issues, it will most likely be a low-cost alternative.

Among those options, Croatian World Cup hero Dominik Livaković and Anderlecht’s Bart Verbruggen have been linked with a move while academy graduate Matej Kovar could also be the preferred option.

There is plenty to like about the 23-year-old who recently helped his loan outfit Sparta Prague to lift the league title after a gap of nine years.

In 32 games across all competitions, the Czech Republic U21 international kept 11 clean sheets and conceded only 34 goals.

Kovar to stay at Sparta Prague?

And the goalie has now told Sport.cz that a decision on his future is expected to be taken soon and he wants to stay on at Sparta Prague instead of returning to United to sit on the bench.

“I hope so. It should be certain in a few days, they have to make a decision, but as far as I have news, I should continue with the loan at Sparta. It’s on the right track.”

Kovar is also likely to be involved in U-21 European Championships in June and a decision on his future is likely before then.

Ten Hag would ideally like to take a closer look at him but if the player wants regular minutes and can keep improving in the same manner, another loan could be the best possible outcome.



Imagine an FA Cup Final programme, but 100% online!

With just a couple of clicks you could be reading the FA Cup final special edition of United Matchday Magazine, right here on your device. All the latest news, meet the teams, tactical preview, opinion, debate, transfer news, quiz and much more! Get yours now for just £3/$3.75 and

be in the know about everything in red!

