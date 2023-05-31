Rio Ferdinand explains how Erik ten Hag’s first season has been a success



Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has weighed in with his thoughts on Erik ten Hag’s first season in charge of the club.

Speaking on his Youtube Podcast, Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE, Ferdinand outlined how Erik ten Hag’s first season has been a success in terms of the progression the club has made.

United’s dismal sixth place finish last season was viewed as unacceptable, and Erik ten Hag was brought in with the key target of ensuring qualification for the Champions League next season.

He’s well surpassed that target, leading the Reds to a third-place finish behind Manchester City and Arsenal, and winning the Carabao Cup.

With the FA Cup still to play for, Erik ten Hag may further exceed expectations. But even if he doesn’t, as Ferdinand argues, this season should already be considered a success.

Speaking on the state of affairs prior to the Dutchman’s arrival, Rio claimed, “Teams were coming to Old Trafford, not even having to roll up their sleeves and rolled us over.”

He further pointed out that Old Trafford has become something of a fortress, with United losing only one game there all season:

“This season he’s equalled the Man United all-time club record for home wins in a single campaign: 27.”

“There’s a consistency, it’s beginning to become a bit of a fortress at home.”

Ferdinand would know all about Old Trafford being a fortress, given that he was a part of several dominant Man United teams that rarely lost at home. This includes the United team of the 2002/2003 season that set the original record.

It would be hard to disagree with Rio’s assessment, as the facts speak for themselves. United fans will be hoping that the Glazers, or whoever takes over the club if the sale goes through, will follow on this initial success by supporting Erik ten Hag in the transfer market.

