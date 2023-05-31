Simon Jordan blasts Manchester United’s Antony and calls out Erik ten Hag for his spending complaints

Manchester United winger Antony has been labelled as ‘£90m worth of c**p’ by football chairman-turned radio pundit Simon Jordan.

The Brazilian moved to Old Trafford from Ajax last summer in an eye-watering deal worth £85.5m.

Antony has provided some moments of promise during his first season in England, however the 23-year old’s overall performances have been inconsistent, having scored only four times in 25 Premier League games.

Speaking on talkSPORT, former Crystal Palace chairman Jordan also took aim at recent comments made by United boss Erik ten Hag.

The Dutch manager spoke of the club’s ownership and their lack of spending in the January transfer window, despite United spending £220m last summer.

Jordan was quick to point the finger at Ten Hag’s complaints and instead raised questions about where funds have been spent.

“Okay, Ten Hag. You should have spent £170m in August and £50m in January, would that have suited you better?” Jordan raged.

“No you decided to fire your bolt early and spend £220m in the August (summer) window. One of the huge parts of it was Antony.”

TalkSPORT Co-presenter Jim White couldn’t resist highlighting Jordan’s previous grumblings about Antony’s poor showing this campaign.

“Because he’s c**p,” he barked. “He’s £90m worth of c**p.”

The Brazil international has netted only ten times in 47 matches and it is still unclear whether he will be fit in time for the FA Cup final on June 3rd.

Antony was United’s most expensive signing last summer with Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia also arriving in Manchester.

In stark contrast to their summer spend, the Red Devils recruited two loanees in the New Year – Wout Weghorst and Marcel Sabitzer, eventually finishing 14 points behind Man City.

Ten Hag is seemingly frustrated that no money was made available in the January transfer window.

“The club knows that if you want to play top four, if you want to compete for trophies in this tough league, you have to invest.” Ten Hag explained. “Otherwise you won’t progress because other clubs will.”

The United boss will hope for significantly more spending power when the Glazer family finally names Sir Jim Ratcliffe or Qatari billionaire Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani as the club’s new owners.



