Valencia eyeing surprise move for Manchester United star Eric Bailly



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is expected to have a limited purse to work with during the summer transfer window considering last year’s splurge.

The Dutchman has made no secret of his unhappiness with the way the club did not back him in January and he wants to ensure similar scenes are not repeated come June.

The club will need to sell well in order to further supplement the transfer budget and the futures of quite a few first-team stars are up in the air at the moment.

United need to sell players to increase transfer budget

The Peoples Person reported that Scott McTominay is likely to be offloaded while loan signings Marcel Sabitzer and Wout Weghorst are unlikely to earn permanent deals.

A lot of upheaval is expected in the defensive department with academy graduates Brandon Williams and Axel Tuanzebe likely to be moved on while club captain Harry Maguire‘s future remains up in the air.

As per Fichajes, Eric Bailly, who is currently out on loan at Olympique Marseille, is not expected to remain in France with the club unlikely to trigger the buy option in his loan deal.

Here is where La Liga side Valencia step in as they are expected to make a move for the Ivorian in the summer.

“Valencia is already thinking about the sports planning that they will have to carry out this coming summer, having in mind a series of signings with the idea to improve practically all the lines of the field.

“Something that leads the Valencian sports management to think about new additions for 2023/2024, choosing the Ivorian player from Manchester United, Eric Bailly, for the defensive zone.

Valencia in for Bailly

“The operation is very simple for the interests of the Ché team, since the English team would not put too many financial problems to let the 29-year-old footballer out.”

They are aware that United are eager to sell the 29-year-old in the summer as he is not part of Ten Hag’s plans and the Red Devils could be ready to lower their asking price.

Bailly’s contract with United ends in 2024 and he is valued at €8million as per Transfermarkt.

United will take a big hit for a player they signed from Villareal back when Jose Mourinho was manager for a whopping €38million.

Marseille had the option of buying the African star permanently in case he played a certain number of games but his poor injury and disciplinary record and general lack of form meant that option was not triggered by the Ligue 1 side.



Imagine an FA Cup Final programme, but 100% online!

With just a couple of clicks you could be reading the FA Cup final special edition of United Matchday Magazine, right here on your device. All the latest news, meet the teams, tactical preview, opinion, debate, transfer news, quiz and much more! Get yours now for just £3/$3.75 and

be in the know about everything in red!

