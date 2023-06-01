Arsenal Women favourites to sign Man United’s Alessia Russo in coming weeks

Rumours of Alessia Russo’s departure from Manchester United this summer have resurfaced as the England striker has failed to negotiate a new deal with her childhood club.

It is reported that the England international, who has been named in the Lionesses World Cup squad this summer, will likely head to WSL rivals Arsenal.

Arsenal put in a world record bid for Russo in the January transfer window which was twice rejected by the Reds but now the star could leave on a free transfer.

And the Gunners have wasted no time in making advances, according to The Daily Mail.

The outlet reports that “Arsenal have re-opened talks with Russo’s agent to try and bring the 24-year-old star, who is out of contract this summer, to north London.”

Russo scored ten goals in the WSL last season, helping United to secure a second place finish and qualify for European football for the first time since their reformation in 2018.

Former Arsenal keeper Emma Byrne told the COYGIG Podcast that Russo would ‘definitely’ be playing for Arsenal next season.

“Alessia’s going to be a great addition because she’s definitely going to Arsenal,” Byrne said.

“I think she’s going to be a great addition, not amazing, she’s not going to change everything for Arsenal but I think she’s going to be very, very good.”

However BBC journalist Emma Sanders wasn’t so sure.

On Alessia Russo… I’m told nothing has been signed with Arsenal. My understanding is they maintain very strong interest and have been in talks but nothing has been agreed. United obviously desperately keen for her to sign a new deal. Could all change quickly though! — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) May 31, 2023

“On Alessia Russo… I’m told nothing has been signed with Arsenal,” she wrote on Twitter.

“My understanding is they maintain very strong interest and have been in talks but nothing has been agreed. United obviously desperately keen for her to sign a new deal. Could all change quickly though!”

United fans will still be hoping that they can hold onto the player who was voted United’s Player of the Season by the fans.







