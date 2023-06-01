Ashley Young to leave Aston Villa at the end of his contract this summer

Former Manchester United player Ashley Young has announced that he will be leaving Aston Villa this summer.

As confirmed by BBC Sport, Young will leave at the end of his contract, ending his two year-spell with the Midlands club.

The right-back has enjoyed a fine season, chalking up 32 appearances as Unai Emery led Villa to an impressive seventh place finish in the Premier League.

Leaving after guiding Villa back to Europe seems a fitting end to his second period at the club, where he played almost 250 times over his two spells.

“From the beginning to the end we dreamed and we achieved. I said coming back here we should be playing European Football and we have delivered,” said Young.

Villa confirmed the 37-year-old’s exit, thanking Young for his services.

“Everyone at Aston Villa would like to sincerely thank Ashley for his service to the club and wish him all the very best in his future endeavours,” a club statement read.

Young is remembered fondly at Old Trafford, having racked up 261 appearances for United, scoring 19 goals in what was the best part of a decade worth of service.

His versatility saw him used in multiple positions during his time at United, moving from a threatening winger to a dependable full-back.

Young left United after winning every domestic honour available, including a Premier League title in 2012/13 as well as the Europa League in 2016/17.

Young left United in 2020 for a stint in Italy with European giants Inter Milan managed by Antonio Conte.

It’s unclear as to what will be Young’s next move but everyone at United will wish him all the best for the future.



