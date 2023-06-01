Casemiro and Tyrell Malacia pictured wearing two new Manchester United kits

Previously unseen promotional photos of two new Manchester United’s kits have been leaked online.

One of the latest pictures features United’s Brazilian midfielder Casemiro sporting an off-white ‘third’ shirt with red trim.

BREAKING: Casemiro in the 23/24 third kit. pic.twitter.com/73WcOcmh0r — Morgan (@utdscope) May 31, 2023

In this new image, fans can clearly see the red Adidas logo and shirt sponsor TeamViewer along with the details of its matching off-white shorts.

The removal of the club crest in favour of a minimal devil motif has already been well-documented.

The Athletic previously reported, that the decision to omit United’s classic badge was ‘purely a design choice’ from makers Adidas amidst criticism of ship imagery being a reference to slavery.

The kit has divided supporters with some taking to its look whilst others clearly dislike the overall design.

“That literally looks like a liverpool kit,” one fan complained. “And that sponsor ad’s size is atrocious.”

However, others approve of the kit with a fan writing “How do people not like this it’s soo clean,” and another added: “This kit is fire.”

A second leaked image sees full-back Tyrell Malacia donning United’s new away kit which does feature the traditional club crest.

The shirt is a shade of dark green with white and red stripes which also pairs with black shorts.

Malacia in the away kit.. pic.twitter.com/Z9n0PoXoK6 — Morgan (@utdscope) May 31, 2023

“You know what, that’s class.” one fan tweeted in favour of the design.

The pair of new images follow an earlier leaked picture from the Adidas store in New York which reportedly displays Luke Shaw wearing the club’s new home kit.

The United defender models a red shirt with black stripes on the shoulders, but this season’s white collar is replaced by a black v-neck and a subtle geometric pattern.







