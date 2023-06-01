Erik ten Hag eyeing Moussa Diaby as replacement for outgoing Anthony Martial



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is expected to be ruthless ahead of his second season in charge considering the increased expectations he will have to contend with.

Fans will be expecting Champions League progression from the group along with deep Cup runs and a possible title charge, especially after seeing how the Dutchman got on in his debut campaign.

However, the transfer budget is likely to be substantially less as compared to last summer and hence, player sales will be required to supplement that figure.

Martial out, Diaby in?

As of now, Ten Hag’s primary focus is improving the team’s fortunes up front. His side have created chances galore but failed to take them as United finished second-lowest scorers in the top-nine.

Apart from Marcus Rashford, nobody hit double figures and the former Ajax coach is especially unhappy with Anthony Martial who had yet another injury-marred campaign and will even miss the FA Cup final.

The Peoples Person reported that United are prepared to cut their losses and let go of the Frenchman and now Fichajes have backed up that claim and even added that United have found the perfect replacement.

“The expectation that Martial generated in his day has not come true at any time in the five years that the French attacker has been at Old Trafford.

“Manchester United that with the approval of the Dutch coach Erik Ten Hag would look for a starting destination for the French player during the next transfer market that will open on July 1 having thought to replace him with another French player like Moussa Diaby, a 23-year-old Bayer Leverkusen footballer.”

Diaby has generated interest from all across Europe with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain among the favourites and United will need to be quick if they are to acquire his signature.

Diaby would be devastating addition but can United afford him?

The Frenchman has managed 14 goals and 11 assists in 48 appearances across all competitions. His versatile is another superb asset to have as he can play all across the front-line as well as out on the wing.

His pace and left-footed dribbling ability can prove to be a nightmare for opposition fullbacks and his age and profile makes him the perfect long-term signing.

The France international’s current deal with Leverkusen expires in 2025 and he is valued at €50million according to Transfermarkt.

The only question mark is whether United can afford him especially as the topmost priority for Ten Hag is to bring in an out-and-out striker.



