Erik ten Hag has spoken to Rasmus Hojlund and a summer move looks likely



Despite a third place finish in the Premier League and a return to the Champions League, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will be concerned with his team’s goalscoring woes.

The Red Devils were the lowest scorers among teams who qualified for Europe despite creating many chances and only Marcus Rashford scored double digit goals in the league.

The Dutchman has spoken of the need to add another elite goalscorer to his team with Tottenham’s record scorer Harry Kane tipped to be his preferred choice.

Rasmus Hojlund to United gathering pace

But knowing how Daniel Levy operates, there is a growing realisation that the England captain might be prevented from coming to Manchester this summer.

That is why the club have identified emerging talent Rasmus Hojlund of Atalanta as the ideal choice with quite a few reports confirming this latest development.

The Athletic‘s Laurie Whitwell pointed out that United have spoken to both the Dane and Frankfurt hitman Randal Kolo Muani with it looking likely that the Atalanta star will be making the move to Old Trafford.

“Out of the two, Hojlund is seen as the likelier player to join United at this stage,” the report stated while also revealing that Football director John Murtough has spoken to Atalanta regarding buying the starlet.

Incidentally, “Hojlund has signed up with the SEG agency in expectation of a move at some stage in his short- to medium-term future. Ten Hag is also represented by SEG.”

On top of this, The Manchester Evening News has reported that Ten Hag has personally spoken to the highly-rated striker via video call a number of times in order to convince him about his sporting project.

Works within their budget

With Champions League football not on the table for the team from Bergamo, Football Insider have added that the player could be available for a fee of €60million.

“Atalanta want a fee of €60million (around £52million) in order to part with Man United target Rasmus Hojlund this summer.”

The lower fee as compared to the prices for Kane and Victor Osimhen of Napoli also works well for United considering their limited budget.

Why United are so enamored with the star is easy to see. The 20-year-old has notched nine goals and four assists in 33 games across all competitions with 19 of them coming from the start.

The Denmark international’s five goals in two Euro 2024 qualifiers against Finland and Kazakhstan further soared his credentials.



