Gabri Veiga transfer “likely”, Man United face competition from Chelsea and Real Madrid



Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga will be the centre of a transfer saga this summer involving several major European clubs.

Manchester United have been linked with the Spaniard over recent months by the likes of the Fabrizio Romano and Spainish media outlets.

Veiga, 21, has caused a furore due to his breakthrough campaign in La Liga, during which the No. 8 scored nine goals and assisted a further four.

Borussia Dortmund were said to be keen on replacing Real Madrid-bound Jude Bellingham with the youngster, but Spanish media have once again emphasised that Madrid themselves are not out of the running.

Manu de Juan has reported on AS that Los Blancos, whilst prioritising the completion of the Bellingham transfer, do not view Veiga as a midfield alternative, but rather a summer target in general.

De Juan says that Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, and Manchester City join United and Madrid in the list of interested parties.

Newcastle are also rumoured to be suitors as they prepare for their first Champions League foray in over a decade.

Veiga’s contract at Celta Vigo expires in 2026 but contains a release clause of €40million. Fabrizio Romano has highlighted that negotiations will not be initiated if a club bids below this figure.

United are in the market for a No. 8 as the club continues its footballing revolution under Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman is keen to integrate more technically proficient players into the squad; The Telegraph reported that personal terms with ball-playing workhorse midfielder Mason Mount have already been agreed.

Chelsea are seeking a fee in the region of €70m-€80m, but given the club’s precariously large squad and excessive spending, a compromise closer to €55m is likely to be found, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic.

The summer transfer window, however, always presents treacherous waters to navigate during negotiations. Should United fail to agree a deal for Mount – who Ten Hag greatly admires – then placing Veiga on the backburner would be a wise option.

With a minimal release clause in terms of recent transfer fees for similar quality players and a frenzy of giants circling the youngster, United’s conclusion to their ownership limbo may be resolved too late to trigger Veiga’s €40m price tag.







