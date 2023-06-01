Manchester United ready to pay Harry Maguire £10m to leave Old Trafford



With a place in the Champions League group stage secured for next season and the chance to win a second trophy, it is safe to say that Erik ten Hag has begun his tenure on a superb note.

But the Dutchman will be aware of the increased expectations going forward as fans will now want deep cup runs along with a possible title charge.

As reported previously, the Red Devils will not have as extravagant a transfer kitty as last summer with the club required to offload certain stars in order to raise additional funds.

Maguire on his way out?

A whole host of changes are expected with quite a few first-teamers and academy graduates — Eric Bailly, Alex Telles and Brandon Williams to name a few, all expected to leave.

There is also a high probability that club captain Harry Maguire will depart after seeing his game-time severely curtailed under the Dutch boss.

As per The Daily Mail, if the 30-year-old does leave Manchester after four years at the club, the club will be required to pay £10million pay-off.

“Harry Maguire is in line for a £10million pay-off from Manchester United if he leaves Old Trafford this summer.

“Maguire has another two years left on the £190,000-a-week deal, and it’s anticipated that he would earn only half that amount at a new club – leaving United to foot a £10m wage bill to get him off their books.”

The England international started only 16 out of United’s 61 games in all competitions this season and also lost his place as the left-sided centre-back.

What was worse was that the United manager preferred to play Luke Shaw, a left-back by trade, ahead of him and he has to take a tough call at the end of the season.

Maguire wants regular game-time

While the former Ajax coach has not directly said that the player is not in his plans, Maguire will need to look for regular game-time considering his wish to prolong his international career.

Club sources have indicated to the outlet that the Yorkshireman is “not being forced out of the door and could yet stay” but the final decision remains in his hands.

Even Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate, who has been one of his staunchest backers, has said this situation cannot continue.

Maguire, who had cost £80million from Leicester back in 2019, is valued closer to £30million due to his age and form and United would do well to get anything more than that amount.



