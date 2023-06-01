Paris Saint-Germain pull out of race for Manchester United target Kim Min-Jae

Manchester United have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Napoli defender Kim Min-Jae, as Paris Saint-Germain have pulled out of the race.

The Ligue 1 champions face are scrambling to reinforce their defence this summer, with PSG light on options at the back.

But RMC Sport reporter Fabrice Hawkins claims that Kim has been deemed ‘too expensive’ by the hierarchy in the French capital, despite his contract containing a release clause.

The fact that Kim seems ‘called to join the Premier League,’ as Hawkins puts it, is surely also a significant factor.

PSG will now turn their attentions to Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez, whose two seasons in Germany has been plagued by injury.

Man United’s chances of signing Kim Min-Jae therefore look to be on the rise, with the Red Devils known admirers of the South Korea star.

But if PSG had an issue over price, United may need to approach with caution, given the need for reinforcement in several areas of the pitch.

A striker remains the priority, while Erik ten Hag is also keen on Mason Mount, as well as a backup goalkeeper.

With Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof, and Harry Maguire already on the books, signing a new defender will likely only happen once a player leaves.

The last name on that list, it should be noted, has been repeatedly linked with an exit from Old Trafford, with even England manager Gareth Southgate warning Maguire that his position in the international set up could come under threat without regular first-team football at club level.

Swapping Maguire for Kim Min-Jae would clearly improve Manchester United’s squad, with the South Korean an exceptional one-on-one defender confident on the ball and quick to recover when he needs to.

It would also allow Ten Hag the luxury of rotating Varane out of the side more freely, with the Frenchman’s fitness record in recent years a sign that his gametime may need more careful management.







