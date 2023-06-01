Will Fish ends successful Hibernian loan spell and a potential return could be on the cards



Manchester United a number of crucial decisions to take with regards to the futures of several academy graduates — both currently at the club and loan stars.

A few like Amad Diallo, Hannibal Mejbri and Matej Kovar, all of whom have enjoyed fantastic loan spells, could potentially have the chance to impress Erik ten Hag and gain a first-team spot.

Then there is the future of players like Brandon Williams and Axel Tuanzebe with both looking extremely likely to leave the club on a permanent basis.

Fish’s successful loan spell

Another academy star who has enjoyed a fruitful spell outside England and away from the spotlight is Will Fish, who spent the season with Hibernian in Scotland.

The Scottish Premier League side finished fifth with Fish playing 21 times across all competitions and even chipped in with three goals.

Hibs boss Lee Johnson has been impressed with the 20-year-old with Football Scotland revealing that the Easter Road outfit “did indeed want to keep hold of the starlet beyond the end of this season”.

However, the player is set to return to Manchester and he even said his goodbyes on social media.

Grateful for the opportunity to be able to play for this club, met some of the best people along the way. I wish everyone the best of luck for the future. Thankyou @HibernianFC 💚 pic.twitter.com/don5mFyz6R — Will Fish (@_wfish) May 31, 2023

The England U-19 international has also admitted that a return to Scotland is not beyond reason but has left the decision to the club.

“Yeah, definitely. It would be amazing to play for a club like this in Europe. I’m solely focusing on the next five games and people behind the scenes can work on my future and we’ll see what happens at the end of the season,” he was quoted as saying earlier.

Another loan spell or sold permanently to Hibs?

Fish did not have the smoothest of starts to life as a Hibernian player and there were even reports that the club could recall him from his temporary spell after seeing his struggles.

But he came into his own in the second-half of the season and went from strength to strength and the character he showed will impress the club’s coaches.

Ten Hag had taken him along for the pre-season schedule in Australia and even played him in one game, where he unfortunately got sent off.

The current competition for places at centre-back is very strong and Fish is unlikely to make a mark at this stage. But considering his age, a permanent move makes very little sense and another loan could be preferred.



