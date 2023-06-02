Big blow for Manchester United as Real Madrid eye Harry Kane swoop



In his first season as Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has guided the club back to the Champions League group stage and ended the club’s silverware drought by claiming the Carabao Cup.

On Saturday, they have the chance to add another trophy to the cabinet in the form of the FA Cup and potentially stop neighbours Manchester City from winning the Treble and preserve the club’s long-standing legacy.

But the manager will also be thinking about next season and the increased expectations and how to deal with them. One thing that is certain to change is up front.

United need an elite goalscorer in the summer

The Red Devils have simply not scored enough and they were the lowest scorers among Premier League teams to have qualified for Europe.

Only Marcus Rashford hit double digits in terms of goals in the league and Anthony Martial is likely to be offloaded while loan signing Wout Weghorst is unlikely to earn a permanent move.

Most reports seem to indicate that Tottenham’s record goalscorer Harry Kane is the manager’s preferred choice but 90min have now reported that the chase is set to be further complicated.

Real Madrid have made their intention to sign the England captain clear due to the uncertainty surrounding Karim Benzema’s future.

“Harry Kane is Real Madrid’s first choice to replace Karim Benzema if he opts to move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad, sources have told 90min.

“Now Real’s transfer team, led by Juni Calafat, are putting plans in place to replace Benzema and 90min has been told that Kane is their top target having already done plenty of background work on Tottenham’s captain.”

Real Madrid to trump United for Kane?

Spurs remain adamant that they want to keep a hold of the 29-year-old despite only a year remaining on his current contract.

As for the player himself, while he has not agitated for a move away, there is a growing feeling that this might be his last chance at trying to win something at club-level.

Levy does not want to sell to a direct rival and that has complicated matters with the striker keen on surpassing Alan Shearer’s Premier League goals record.

It will be interesting to see how this saga plays out in the summer with United hoping things can swing in their favour.



