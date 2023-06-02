David Beckham sacks Phil Neville

David Beckham’s franchise Inter Miami CF has endured a woeful first half to their MLS Eastern Conference campaign.

Securing just 15 points from as many matches, The Herons find themselves rooted to the bottom of

the League table.

A terrible run of form that has seen the side lose six games on the bounce across March and April had manager Phil Neville on shaky ground, before a five-game winning streak that involved a pair of wins in the US Open Cup briefly hinted at a resurgence.

At the back end of May, however, Inter Miami lost three MLS fixtures in a row, and yesterday followed that up with defeat against ten-man New York Red Bulls.

Finally, the situation has led to one treble-winner sacking another.

“Phil has made a real contribution to the culture of our club with his qualities as a leader and knowledge as a coach,” said Beckham in a https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12894720/phil-neville-sacked-by-david-beckhams-inter-miami-after-defeat-to-new-york-red-bulls-leaves-them-bottom-of-mls-eastern-conferencefollowing Neville’s dismissal.

“Sometimes in this game we have to make the toughest decisions and sadly we feel the time is right to make a change. I want to personally thank Phil for his hard work, his passion for our club and for his integrity as a person.”

Phil Neville was hired as head coach in January 2021, finishing in 11th place during his first year on the job.

A sixth-placed finish in 2022 was a marked improvement, although the subsequent play-offs proved a bridge too far.

Since then, poor form and a fractious relationship with the fanbase left Beckham with no choice but to relieve his former teammate of his duties.

Harvey Neville, Inter Miami defender and Phil’s son, was regularly booed as a protest directed as the manager, which upset the former United and Everton player. Banners were even unfurled demanding Neville’s sacking

As for Beckham, the search for a new manager is already underway, but for now, Assistant coach Javier Morales will take the reigns as The Heron’s prepare to take on Wayne Rooney‘s DC United.







