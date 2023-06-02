Erik ten Hag says Anthony Martial’s injury is long-term



Erik ten Hag says there will be disappointed players who will not get a chance to play in the FA Cup final.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s historic game, the manager said “There will be always be disappointed [players], about the starting XI [and] for the bench. I think it’s a normal process in United. We have to deal with it. The players have to deal with it. And so I make the choices.”

The boss also commented on the importance of the match, saying “I know what the thinking is from the [supporters]. But what we want is to restore United by winning trophies.

“So on Saturday, we have the opportunity to win a trophy, and we don’t want to be distracted by anything.

“And yeah, if it’s important for the fans, then it’s important for us. So we will give everything to win the cup.”

Challenged on whether United’s victory over City at Old Trafford was lucky, in regard to the decision to allow Bruno Fernandes‘ goal to stand when Marcus Rashford appeared to be interfering with play, Ten Hag replied “I wouldn’t explain it in that way, I don’t think so. I say when you see the xG in that game it was absolutely on our side”.

And asked what will make the difference in the final, he explained that “all big games are always decided by details but there’s a plan and the construction of the plan is based on many facts.

“And you can’t point out one that is a major decision and probably a detail like that, that moment in the game. Moments in games decide top games.

“The belief [is crucial]. In the Etihad, we didn’t show belief. And I think at Old Trafford, we were determined to win this game from the first moment on. It’s up to us that we show the same belief [at Wembley]:”

The Dutchman also took time out to praise his counterpart for tomorrow’s opponents, Pep Guardiola.

The pair worked together previously at Bayern Munich and in some senses people consider the United boss to be one of the Spaniard’s disciples.

“He is doing a brilliant job and what he can do, he can construct teams, not only in winning teams, but also he’s winning in a very attractive way,” he said before saying that “we all admire him”.

Regarding Anthony Martial‘s injury, Ten Hag was asked if he would be fit for pre-season and replied “Yeah, it’s going to be a long one, but how long? We don’t know. We have to do more assessments.”

Tomorrow’s match kicks off at Wembley Stadium at 3pm.