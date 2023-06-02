Harry Maguire to be offered to Chelsea in sensational Mason Mount swap deal

Erik ten Hag seems determined to make Mason Mount the first signing of his second summer at Manchester United.

The Dutchman holds a long-standing admiration for the Chelsea academy graduate, having seen him play for Vitesse while managing Ajax.

It is thought that Ten Hag even tried to sign Mount off the back of his incredible 14-goal season as a teenager in the Eredivisie.

As reported by The Peoples Person, Man United are expected to make a formal approach to Chelsea for the player, having already held positive talks with the midfielder.

But it remains unclear just how much of the club’s transfer budget will need to be committed in order to prise Mount from the West Londoners.

Earlier reports have indicated that Chelsea want as much as £70m for their two-time Player of the season, while United are thought to be more inclined to offer a fee of up to £55m.

A little creativity in arriving at a compromise might be required as a result, and The Sun reports that The Red Devils are prepared to offer a player admired by incoming manager Mauricio Pochettino to smooth over the deal.

While at the helm at Tottenham Hotspur, Pochettino pushed the club to sign Harry Maguire from Hull City but was beaten to the post by Leicester City, with Daniel Levy’s offer deemed derisory.

Since then, Maguire moved to Old Trafford for £80m and, despite a decent start to life in Manchester, has suffered from poor form, piteous confidence, and a slide down the pecking order.

Even England manager Gareth Southgate has hinted that the United captain needs to move on and search for regular first-team football, and a summer move looks to be on the cards.

It may well be a case of putting two and two together, but The Sun’s report claims that Man United could indeed be prepared to offer Harry Maguire as a makeweight in a deal for Mason Mount.

Such a move would require Chelsea to move on a number of central defenders already on their books, although given their bloated squad and determination to sign more players anyway, that may not be all that much of an obstacle. The real question will be whether or not Pochettino still has any interest in Maguire.







