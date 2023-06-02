Liverpool’s dream of landing Khephren Thuram could be dealt huge blow if INEOS win Manchester United bid



Manchester United are currently in the middle of a protracted takeover process which was set to end in the first quarter of this year but is still rumbling on.

The Glazers are still holding on for dear life and trying to pinch that little bit extra from the two bidders — Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

A lot has been written about the potential transfer targets that Nine Two Foundation would sanction should the Qatari bid be successful with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar being mentioned.

Thuram to Liverpool might not work out if Sir Jim wins bid

If INEOS win the bid, there could be a chance that Liverpool lose out on their preferred midfield target who currently plies his trade in France.

Khephren Thuram plays for INEOS-owned Ligue 1 outfit Nice and he has been linked with a move to Merseyside while United are also known admirers.

The Mirror have written about Liverpool’s interest but if Ratcliffe does end up securing the keys to the kingdom, it would be difficult to imagine sanctioning his departure to United’s fierce rivals.

“Liverpool are planning to use the funds they would have spent on Bellingham to make several new additions and they are plotting a move for Thuram.

“The fact that Nice are owned by Ineos and Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is one of the frontrunners to buy Manchester United, could further complicate matters.

“If his bid the United is successful, it is extremely unlikely he will sanction a move that would strengthen a rival,” the report mentioned.

It is easy to see why the son of legendary French defender Lilian is garnering interest from the elite sides of Europe. Thuram featured in 48 games across all competitions, scoring twice and registering an impressive eight assists.

Thuram has had a memorable season with Nice

That’s not all as his performances earned him an international debut with France and a spot in the Ligue 1 team of the season.

The 22-year-old can play all across the midfield and can even do a job out wide and is valued at €32million as per Transfermarkt with his Nice deal running until 2025.

Thuram’s skill-sets match with what Ten Hag wants as the France international can double up as an alternative for Casemiro in certain games while he can also play further forward on other occasions.



