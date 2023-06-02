Man United to step up search for new multi-million pound sponsorship deal

Manchester United are ‘desperate’ to replace their current front-of-shirt sponsor Teamviewer.

The club entered a five-year partnership with the German tech giants back in 2021 yet mutually agreed to end the deal at the close of 2022.

Reports now suggest that the search is on to find a new sponsor. Both United and Teamviewer reached an agreement that presented the Red Devils with an opportunity to buy back the rights for their shirt sponsorship once a new deal is secured.

Yet until a suitor is found, Teamviewer will remain as United’s front-of-shirt sponsor and continue in their role as global partner to the club going forward.

Currently Man United earn £47 million per season from TeamViewer.

But it is understood that the Old Trafford financial team are convinced that finding a fresh deal will increase the organisation’s annual income significantly.

The Red Devils former sponsor Chevrolet was much more profitable. Signing in 2012 – the deal was thought to be worth an incredible £64 million a season!

Their partnership with Teamviewer is currently the third highest sponsorship of all the Premier League clubs. Liverpool sit in second place having extended their £50m-a-year deal with Standard Chartered until 2026/2027.

‘Noisy neighbours’ Man City are the division’s top sponsorship earners, their association with Etihad worth £67.5million per season – an arrangement that has been in place since 2009.

Teamviewer penned their deal with United at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and so the Red Devils were understandably accepting of a lesser value due to the economic challenges.

However, those at Old Trafford will be confident in securing a lucrative new contract following their return to the Champions League and will likely command a higher fee.

Whilst the search continues, completing any deal will inevitably prove more challenging until the current takeover saga is resolved.